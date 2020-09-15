218,300 COVID-19 patients in Russia remain under observation

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Over 218,300 patients remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday.

"In the Russian Federation 218,397 people remain under medical observation," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 41.1 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 218,000 tests were made.