Moscow conducts about 60,000 COVID-19 swab tests a day

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Moscow government has expanded the amount of daily COVID-19 polymer chain reaction tests (or swab tests) up to 60,000 tests a day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday during a session of the coordination council tasked with combating the spread of the coronavirus. The Russian capital also holds nearly 50,000 blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies a day.

"It is very important to detect the virus on time. Testing must be expanded as much as possible, so that an infected person can be detected on the first stages of illness, and so that treatment can begin. So far, we have expanded the amount of polymer chain reaction tests up to 60,000 tests a day, and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay tests (antibodies tests - TASS) has reached about 50,000. The total volume of testing reaches 100-110,000 tests a day. This is the highest volume recorded in a city," Sobyanin said.

Previously, about 80,000 COVID-19 tests were held daily in the Russian capital.