Putin to take part in opening ceremony of medical centers built by military

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony of medical centers built by the Russian Defense Ministry on September 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed TASS on Monday.

"Putin plans to take part [in the opening ceremony] in the format of a video conference," he said.

Earlier, military construction workers finished building two medical centers in Pskov and Velikiye Luki able to accommodate 200 and 100 patients each. The medical centers have the necessary modern equipment, including computed tomography, anesthesiology, endoscopy and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation equipment. The hospitals were built upon instructions from Putin.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry built 16 multi-purpose medical centers based on military hospitals in 15 regions of the country, along with one medical center in Voronezh and three in Dagestan for the regional population. The Russian leader also took part in their opening ceremony via video conferences. Putin noted the high quality of the new facilities and the professionalism of military builders. He admitted that he did not believe that the medical centers could be built so well in such a short amount of time at first. According to the Russian leader, not only will the new medical centers help in the fight against the novel coronavirus, they will also improve healthcare accessibility in Russian regions.