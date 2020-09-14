Russia to start preparing first batch of COVID-19 vaccine for Belarus

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to make preparations for the delivery of the first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V" to Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the outcomes of the talks between both leaders in Sochi.

"[Putin and Lukashenko] have put a special focus on Belarus’ participation in the third stage of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’. Putin gave the corresponding orders to prepare the first batch of the deliveries to Belarus," the spokesman stated.

He noted that the sides "attach great importance to cooperation in this area."

Earlier, during the talks with Lukashenko in Sochi, Putin informed that Belarus had begun to participate in the final stage of the clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine. According to the Russian leader, this will help launch production and ensure the necessary level of vaccination.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production.