Russian experts expect rise in COVID-19 cases in November

Gorelov noted that so far, it is difficult to estimate for how long the COVID-19 vaccine protects the human body from infection so far. "We know that the flu vaccine works for about six months, 8 month at the most. <…> So at least two months must go by. And we expect another rise in infections by late November, and then we’ll know whether a timely vaccine protects the body or not," he said on Monday on Channel One.

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Deputy Director of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov stated that specialists expect a rise in novel coronavirus cases in Russia in November 2020.

The expert pointed out that during the fall, another stage of determining collective immunity in Russian regions will be launched for further planning of anti-coronavirus measures. "It is clear that the problem will be finally resolved by a vaccine, it is undisputed," the expert stated.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 29,211,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 928,880 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 21,042,490 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,068,320 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 878,700 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,635 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.