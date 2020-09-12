Number of coronavirus tests conducted in Russia surpasses 40 mln

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian specialists have already carried out more than 40.2 mln tests for coronavirus, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Saturday.

"More than 40.2 mln tests for coronavirus have been carried out in Russia," the statement said. Over the past day, 356,000 tests have been carried out.

According to the service, 210,280 people remain under medical supervision due to suspected coronavirus infection.