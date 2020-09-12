Another 1,143 patients recover in Moscow after coronavirus treatment

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The number of recovered patients in Moscow after undergoing treatment for coronavirus increased by 1,143 over the day to 228,673 people, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"The number of people who have recovered in Moscow continues to increase. Over the past day after undergoing treatment, another 1,143 patients have recovered. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 228,673," she said.

To confirm that a person does not have a disease, after treatment, doctors conduct special studies. On discharge, all patients who need to be monitored are advised accordingly. Recovered residents of Moscow are offered to become plasma donors. A plasma donor can be a person aged 18 to 55 years old who has had coronavirus and does not have chronic diseases.