This week in photos: Breakdancing Lenin, smoke blankets Beirut, jail awaits Russian actor

US President Donald Trump arriving to speak at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Winston-Salem, USA, September 8 © AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Visitors at the 8th Cosmoscow International Contemporary Art Fair, Moscow, Russia, September 10 © Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

Firefighters responding to a huge blaze at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, September 10. The fire broke out in a structure in the city's heavily damaged port facility, the site of last month's explosion that killed more than 190 people © Sam Tarling/Getty Image

Renowned Russian actor Mikhail Efremov gets into a police van as he leaves Moscow's Presnensky District Court after being sentenced to 8 years in prison, Moscow, Russia, September 8. Criminal charges against Efremov relate to the deadly June 8 road accident when his car suddenly sped into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle. Its driver Sergei Zakharov died from injuries the next morning © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and Rossiya-1 anchor Yevgeny Rozhkov are seen during Lukashenko's interview to leading Russian media outlets at the Palace of Independence, Minsk, Belarus, September 8 © BelTA/TASS

Belarus women, opposition activists resisting the police attempt to detain them, as they gathered to support their current leader Maria Kolesnikova, in Minsk, Belarus, September 8. According to Maria Kolesnikova, she was taken to the border with Ukraine to be deported, which she refused by ripping up her passport. The Belarusian State Border Committee confirmed the detention of Maria Kolesnikova on the border © EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A protester holding a flower while being arrested by the Israeli police during the protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to his corruption charges, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Israel, September 5. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an ongoing trial with indictments filed against him by the State Attorney's Office on charges of fraud © EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Protesters lighting torches during a rally in Podgorica, Montenegro, September 6. Several thousand protesters waving Montenegro flags have gathered in the state capital in support of the ruling party which could lose power © AP Photo/Risto Bozovic

A cat sitting across the street from the smoldering remains of Cressmans General Store and Gas Station in Fresno County, USA, September 8 © Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Residents seen outside in the town of Tulun, Irkutsk region, Russia, September 8. Floods hit the Irkutsk region at the end of June 2019. In total, nearly 17,400 houses were flooded, 1,300 of them were swept away. The town of Tulun bore the brunt of the disaster © Alexei Kushnirenko/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during an event marking Moscow City Day in Zaryadye Concert Hall, Moscow, Russia, September 5 © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Children attending Moscow City Day celebrations at the park of Kolomenskoye Estate, Moscow, Russia, September 6. The site is equipped with the Bolshoy Kamenny Bridge art object, the workshops of a weaver, a leathercrafter and a blacksmith. © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS