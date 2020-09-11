Russian healthcare system ready for some increase in COVID-19 infections, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian healthcare system is definitely ready for a possible growth in coronavirus infections but so far only an insignificant increase is observed in some regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"We indeed observe an insignificant growth in some regions, this is completely natural because many people returned from trips, the academic activity has begun," the Kremlin representative said.

He emphasized that this is not a "dramatic growth," however, "the country’s entire healthcare system is on high "coronavirus" alert." "And this already changes the situation, not the way it was in the beginning of the pandemic," he added, pointing out that the country’s medical system is "definitely [ready] for the possible growth in the number of infections."

When asked to comment on the statements that the data of the Russian Federal State Statistics Service and of the anti-coronavirus crisis center differ regarding the number of the COVID-19 fatalities, the spokesman urged to use the information of the regional crisis centers. At the same time he expressed confidence that the Russian Federal State Statistics Service can also explain how it arrived at these numbers.