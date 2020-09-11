Record daily high of infections detected in Moscow since June 30

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. 698 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Moscow which is the highest value since June 30, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The daily growth in the capital is at 0.3%. A day earlier, 695 new infections in Moscow were detected.

According to the crisis center, over the past 24 hours in the capital, 1,256 patients were discharged after recovery with the total of 227,530 recoveries. During the same time period, 9 patients have died with total fatalities at 4,956.

During the entire pandemic in Moscow, 269,777 infections were detected.