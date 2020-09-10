Large-scale COVID-19 vaccination to begin with an increase in production

"Vaccination on a broad scale will be launched as the amount of production grows and post-registration data is accumulated. We can say that the system of safety, control over the safety of the vaccine has been worked out exhaustively," which will ensure the patients’ safety, Glagolev told an online briefing focusing on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus.

MOSCOW, September 10./TASS/. Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia will begin when the amount of production increases, Sergei Glagolev, adviser to the minister of healthcare said on Thursday.

On August 11, Russia was reported to have become the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, named Sputnik V. The inoculation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June and July. It is based on a platform that was widely used for the development of other vaccines in the past. Over 160 vaccines are currently developed across the globe.

According to the latest statistics, over 27.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 903,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,046,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 862,373 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,263 fatalities nationwide.