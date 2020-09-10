Studies of Sputnik V vaccine to demonstrate its epidemiologic effectiveness

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Phase Three trials of the Sputnik V vaccine are needed to study the epidemiologic effectiveness of the preparation, its safety has been proven, Deputy Research Director at the Gamaleya National Research Center, Associate Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Denis Logunov reported on Thursday.

"This isn’t the issue of Phase Three safety trials. Phase Three is needed first of all to study epidemiologic effectiveness, this is a very important issue which may be researched and determined on a large sampling of patients, that is why there will be 40,000 people, this is the important part. Yet, of course, safety and immunogenicity will be studied within the framework of this stage but overall our platform has proven its safety," he said at an online briefing dedicated to the first registered worldwide Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry announced the production launch of the preparation.

Later Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg told TASS that inoculation of volunteers at the stage of post-registration clinical trials will be launched in early September. In all, 40,000 people will take part in the study, with 10,000 of them receiving placebo instead of a vaccine.

According to the latest statistics, over 27.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 903,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,046,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 862,373 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,263 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.