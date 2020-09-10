Moscow authorities to lift quarantine for patients with negative COVID-19 tests

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The compulsory quarantine for Moscow residents with an acute respiratory viral infection and negative test results for the presence of the novel coronavirus infection is going to be lifted, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Thursday.

"If a patient has a negative test for the coronavirus, they won’t be treated as a COVID-19 patient like before. They will be considered either an acute respiratory viral infection patient or a flu patient and will be treated according to the algorithms accepted for the treatment of these diseases," she said in an interview with the Russia-24 channel.

Rakova noted that everyone with symptoms of a cold should be tested for the novel coronavirus infection. According to the deputy mayor, the Moscow authorities are counting on a stable course of the autumn-winter epidemiological period.

"Now we are entering a completely different period, the autumn-winter one, when the objective growth in various viruses and infections is observed. And we realize that along with the COVID patients we will have a rather large number of patients with the acute respiratory viral infection and the flu which is usual for the season. So, of course, we will have to rebuild the entire work of our public healthcare system in the city emphasizing primarily the correct differentiation of a diagnosis and the selection of treatment, based on the established diagnosis. We need to do that to prevent and as much as possible exclude the overlapping of infections and people infected with the flu or some other infection. That is why we again reinvented all algorithms of work of the outpatient clinics, inpatient clinics, the ambulances, and starting next week we will launch them," she added.