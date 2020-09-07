COVID-19 spread coefficient in Russia rises to 1.05

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The COVID-19 spread coefficient in Russia on Monday continued to grow reaching the mark of 1.05, the highest weekly value, according to TASS calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

As of Sunday, the value was below one only in two out of ten regions with the most number of infections, the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Irkutsk Region (0.98).

In Moscow and in St. Petersburg the coefficient remained at the mark of 1.01 and 1.03, respectively, in the Sverdlovsk and Voronezh Regions it increased to reach 1.05 and 1.06, in the Moscow Region it rose to 1.07, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region - to 1.08. In the Rostov Region it increased to reach 1.09, while in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area it dropped to 1.12.

The value reflects the growth of incidence in the country in the past days: since September 4, over 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Russia daily. The last time such statistics was registered on August 12-15.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected by one infected person before isolation. According to the consumer rights watchdog’s recommendations, those regions registering a figure that is equal to or less than one, may, while observing the norms of available "infectious" hospital slots and testing volumes, start to lift some of its coronavirus restrictive measures. If the coefficient decreases to 0.8 and less, the region may enter the second stage, and upon reaching a value of 0.5 and less, it can move on to the third stage.