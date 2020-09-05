Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 13 to 4,891

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 13 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Thirteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 4,891 in Moscow. As of September 5, Moscow confirmed more than 265,700 coronavirus cases, while nearly 220,400 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 26.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 874,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,020,310 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 838,126 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,759 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.