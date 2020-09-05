Russian plane with humanitarian aid lands in CAR capital

PRETORIA, September 5. /TASS/. An aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with humanitarian aid onboard landed at the airport of the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy to the CAR told TASS.

"President Faustin-Archange Touadera arrived at the airport to welcome the Russian plane," the Russian diplomat said adding that the president took part in the ceremony of Russian medical aid being handed over to the government and people of the Central African Republic.

"We thank Russia for aid and attention," CAR Health and Population Minister Pierre Somse said at the ceremony. "We give a full guarantee that all the funds received will be used effectively for their intended purpose."

Russia handed personal protection equipment and disinfectants, which the African country’s health system and population need so badly now to safeguard against the novel coronavirus.

To date, the CAR recorded 4,729 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll climbed to 62.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft will later head to Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, and then to Zimbabwe to deliver large batches of humanitarian aid to those countries. Its cumulative weight is 25 tonnes. The aid is being provided on the Russian government’s order.