About 90,000 patients treated in hospitals for COVID-19 - health minister

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 patients has halved in medical institutions over the past three months, and currently 90,000 patients are being treated in hospitals, while over 2,500 are on ventilators in intensive care units, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"In General, the situation in the country has an encouraging trend. The number of patients in the medical organizations has nearly halved in the past three months. However, 90,000 patients are being treated in the hospitals of the Russian Federation. A little more than 2,500 are on ventilators in intensive care units," Murashko said in a televised interview on Rossiya’1 channel.

The health minister added that the situation remains tense in 30 regions in spite of all positive trends.

"First, I would like to point out that those are the regions that host rotational workers - mostly the northern [regions], and the employers’ main task is to safeguard their camps," the minister stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 26,489,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 873,500 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 18,677,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,015,105 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 832,747 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,649 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.