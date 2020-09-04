Over 30 inquiries about Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine come from various countries

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. More than 30 inquiries about the Sputnik V Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine have come from various countries, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"In all, we have received more than 30 inquiries from various countries, concerning supplies, joint production and joint development of other vaccines. Such inquiries came from India, Korea, former Soviet republics, the Philippines, and other countries. So, the interest is quite big," he said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Murashko, five vaccines, both Russian and foreign, are currently at a stage of either registration or obtaining a permit for clinical tests.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines.

CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said earlier that Russian had received orders for one billion vaccine doses from 20 world nations.

More than 160 anti-coronavirus vaccines are currently being developed across the globe, with more than 30 of them being at a stage of clinical tests.