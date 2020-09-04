Russia records no credible cases of COVID-19 reinfection - health minister

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. There are no credible cases of COVID-19 reinfection in Russia and only one case has been registered in the world, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in a televised interview with Rossiya’1 channel on Friday.

"There is one reliably confirmed case abroad, while a few other cases are under consideration. We have not yet recorded reliably confirmed cases of reinfection in Russia," he said.

Deputy Director for Science of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov said earlier that the cases of coronavirus reinfection were rare so no conclusions about their possibility could be made yet. Nevertheless, according to the scientist, it cannot be ruled out that individuals with primary and secondary immunodeficiency diseases or with some specific features of their immune systems could get coronavirus twice.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 26,489,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 873,500 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 18,677,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,015,105 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 832,747 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,649 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.