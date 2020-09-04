Navalny had digestive problems before arriving at Omsk clinic, toxicologist says

OMSK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny a week before his hospitalization in an Omsk clinic was on a weight-loss diet and had digestive problems, main toxicologist of the Omsk Region and the Siberian Federal District Alexander Sabayev told journalists.

"The anamnesis data, that is, the history of the disease, according to his companions and spouse pointed to the fact that indeed there were problems, and those problems persisted for 5-7 days. There were problems with digestion, with nutrition. During these days the patient was also practicing dieting associated with weight loss, decreased body mass. So, everything the patient was admitted with and the laboratory complex of metabolic changes basically had been there hours, even days before his admission," the physician said specifying that such a clinical picture is common.

According to him, the sudden deterioration of health may have been provoked by any external factor. "It may have been stress, exhaustion, a temperature factor - being in the sun for too long or else a hypothermia. Any external factor may have facilitated the sudden deterioration, even a simple skipped breakfast," the toxicologist said.

He emphasized that he encountered cases of a coma as a result of disorders in the carbohydrate metabolism. "This is by far not a rare case, I cannot say that this case was unique," the expert noted.

Russian blogger Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20 after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight traveling from Tomsk to Moscow. The blogger was in a coma and was connected to a lung ventilator. On August 22, he was taken to Berlin and admitted to the Charite clinic. On Wednesday, the German government said that German military toxicologists had found that Navalny had been exposed to a nerve agent of the Novichok family.