Coronavirus situation in Moscow may get worse this fall, mayor warns

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow may get more complicated this fall due to the beginning of the school year and people’s return from their summer cottages, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a blog post on Friday.

"The pandemic is not over yet. Moreover, in the fall we may face the aggravation of the situation. Children went to schools, students to the universities, many people returned from their summer cottages. All that will create conditions for a certain increase in the number of infected people," he stressed.

The mayor noted that local outbreaks of the disease were possible at some enterprises, in offices and schools, which could be temporarily closed or will have to switch to remote work and distance learning.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most complicated in Russia, has improved substantially, according to statistics. Another 1,196 COVID-19 patients recovered in the city in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 219,095.