Russia reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since August 15

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours surpassed 5,000 for the first time since August 15. Another 5,110 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,015,105, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.
According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.5% for 20 days in a row.
The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region (0%), Chechnya and the Moscow region (0.2% each), Moscow, the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district, the Tuva region, the Smolensk and Tula regions (0.3% each).
Another 692 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 193 in St. Petersburg, 164 in the Moscow region, 145 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 142 in the Rostov region.
A total of 164,709 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.