Russia reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since August 15

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours surpassed 5,000 for the first time since August 15. Another 5,110 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,015,105, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.5% for 20 days in a row.