Wildfire area in Rostov Region increases to 700 hectares

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 3. /TASS/. The area of the largest forest fire in the Tarasovsky district in the Rostov Region has increased from 500 to 700 hectares, Deputy Governor of the region Vadim Artyomov reported on Thursday.

"There is a forest fire in the Tarasovsky district. In the morning they are reporting the area (affected by fire) as 700 hectares already," he said at the meeting of the headquarters on liquidating the emergency situation in the Tarasovsky district.

In all, there are currently four wildfires in the region.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, a formation including 462 people and 131 units of technical equipment is involved in the firefighting effort. It also includes the air mobile group of the Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry consisting of 60 people and 12 units of technical equipment and the Don Rescue Center of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, consisting of 50 people and 12 units of equipment. Also six aircraft of the Defense Ministry, the National Guard, and the Emergencies Ministry are used in the firefighting.