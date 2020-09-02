WHO reform should be carried out after pandemic is over, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) should be reformed after the coronavirus pandemic is over, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Wednesday.

"Any United Nations body, including the WHO, may face the need for reform, but not right now. The most important thing at the moment is to defeat the pandemic and after that, it will be possible to discuss ways to improve the organization’s activities," he pointed out.

According to the Russian envoy, "the focus needs to be on improving the organization’s ability to respond to health emergencies.".