Nearly 3,600 people take part in online voting test run

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Some 3,590 people have taken part in the test run of the online voting procedure that will be used during the Russian State Duma (lower house) election in the Yaroslavl and Kursk regions planned for September.

The test vote was held from 10:00 to 15:00 Moscow time, with 8,402 voters from the Kursk Region, 6,693 voters from the Yaroslavl Region and 244 members of the expert community signed up for the vote. According to the Central Election Commission, the turnout at the test run of the vote has reached 26.58% in the Kursk Region (2,233 voters), 16.96% in the Yaroslavl Region (1,135 voters), and 90.98% among experts (222 voters).

The online vote for the Russian State Duma will be held on September 11-13. In order to take part, residents of the Kursk and Yaroslavl regions have to apply for the vote from July 29 to September 8 through an online portal.