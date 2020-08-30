Tatarstan launches smart online platform to celebrate the republic's centenary

KAZAN, August 30. /TASS/. An intelligent business space and communication platform for cooperation with partners and experts dubbed "100% Tatarstan" was opened on the day of celebrating the centenary of the republic. From August 30 to September 10, panel discussions, master classes and lectures on the areas and industries in which the republic has achieved success are are due to be held on the platform.

On August 30, the users will be able to watch broadcasts from festivities that take place at various Kazan venues. Moreover, direct connections from various city locations are planned (Gorkinsko-Ometyevsky forest, Uram extreme park, Kaban lake embankment). During the day, videos with congratulations from the heads of Russia's regions will be shown on the main stage of the platform. The broadcast of the fireworks is scheduled for 22:00.

"I am glad to welcome all the participants who have shown interest in today's event and for whom it is important to learn firsthand what's new in the republic, what are our achievements, which goals we set for ourselves. Forums and conferences on key matters will be held within 12 days on a special digital platform on sectors of the republic's socio-economic development, in which everyone can take part. This communication format is new for us, but the organizers, when preparing the program, tried to cover various spheres of the republic's life as broadly as possible, so that everyone could find interesting information for themselves, have an opportunity to ask direct experts questions and not just expand the extent of their knowledge of Tatarstan, but perhaps to choose the republic as their permanent place of residence, work and business," Tatarstan's Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin addressed all users of the online platform.

The online program includes more than 300 sessions in 21 areas, such as IT industry, education, medicine, agriculture, tourism, circular economy, investment and entrepreneurship, biotechnology, etc. The event will include online meetings, interviews with experts. TASS News Agency acts as the general information partner of the 100% Tatarstan intellectual business space.

On May 27, 1920, a decree was signed on the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic (TASSR). Less than a month later, on June 25, 1920, the power in the republic in a solemn atmosphere was transferred to TASSR Provisional Revolutionary Committee. Political bureau of the Central Committee of the created republic approved Sahibgarey Said-Galeev as the republic's first head.