Over 1 mln doses of flu vaccine prepared in Moscow to start inoculation campaign

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The number of flu vaccines at Moscow warehouses surpasses 1 bln which is enough to start the campaign, head of the city’s public health department, Alexey Khripun told journalists.

"Over 1 mln doses of flu vaccine is enough to begin. They are at our warehouse and we can inoculate anyone who wants to without limitations. This is a domestic vaccine, it is reliable and high-quality," he said.

The official emphasized that a million vaccines is just for the beginning. Then there is a schedule of deliveries which will definitely meet the demand for vaccines until the campaign is over. It will be free of charge for everyone.

According to the department head, in addition to the free vaccine which Moscow authorities purchase for residents, there are also commercial structures. It doesn’t matter for Moscow if some number of residents of other cities would like to get vaccinated.

"They can turn to mobile units. Last year about 300,000 people overall got inoculated there," he added.

The flu vaccination campaign will begin in Moscow on September 1. Overall about 450 inoculation centers will open in the city where residents may get vaccinated. 44 of them are mobile units that also treat people without the Moscow registration.