'Press at War' photo exhibition opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The photo exhibition "Press at War" — a joint project by TASS, the Associated Press and the Press Association — kicked off on Monday in Moscow. The exposition, timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, is presented on the square in front of TASS headquarters.

According to TASS' Department of Corporate Communications, in the selection of the Russian agency one can see, among other things, special correspondent Mikhail Strokov during an interview with a member of a tank crew after the battle. There is a photograph of Konstantin Simonov, a correspondent for the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, who reads his front-line poems to soldiers and officers.

The British Press Association presented photographs of the lives of subjects and the royal family in the UK during the war. On one of them, King George VI and his wife stand at the bombed out Buckingham Palace, on the other— Princess Elizabeth receives instructions on how to maintain a car during military service.

The Associated Press photographs show Scripps Howard war correspondents Hal Boyle and Ernie Pyle, who won the Pulitzer Prizes for their wartime columns. Agency photographer Joe Rosenthal is filmed atop Japan's Mount Suribachi where he took the famous photograph of the American flag hoisting on a Japanese-held island.

The Department clarified that the photos of Associated Press and Press Association are being demonstrated in Russia for the first time.

The relationship between TASS and the Associated Press was established in 1923. TASS has also been actively cooperating with Press Association for many years. Journalists exchange photo and video materials, news articles. The heads of the Press Association and the Associated Press regularly take part in the summits of world news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).