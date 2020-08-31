Academy of Sciences: Norilsk’s detailed ecology monitoring may be done in 2021

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Big Norilsk Expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch may continue in 2021, when scientists may organize detailed monitoring of Norilsk’s ecology, the expedition team’s leader Nikolai Yurkevich told TASS.

“We truly hope those would be observations and monitoring for a few years,” he said. “We have discussed certain joint projects with Taimyr’s Natural Resources and with the Norilsk Institute.”

Scientists have been discussing detailed monitoring due in 2021, he added.

“I think, it would be in our interests, and Nornickel also understands it clearly. This year, we have focused on potential hydrocarbon contamination from the fuel spill. During monitoring studies, we would focus on the wind rose contamination, which we have left out this year,” the scientist added. “We will also return to the current locations to get more reliable data and to amass certain statistics.”

About expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time in recent years has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points are watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya, and Lake Pyasino. The expedition’s term is five months – from July to November. Before end of August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch have collected samples of soils, plants and sediments, and later on they will make tests at labs. First results may be expected in November-December, 2020.