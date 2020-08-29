{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Number of COVID-19 tests in Russia surpasses 36 mln

210,662 patients remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian specialists conducted over 36 mln tests overall for the presence of the coronavirus, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Saturday.

"Over 36 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," the statement said.

334,000 tests were made over the past 24 hours.

According to the agency, to date, 210,662 patients remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.

Vaccine will help control COVID-19 infection, Health Ministry’s expert says
The expert noted that he thinks the development of a number of vaccines in the country is a good thing since he is confident that they "will also be in demand"
Russian military serviceman detained in Barnaul for high treason
He transferred information constituting state secrets to Ukraine’s intelligence services, according to the FSB
Putin: Detention of Russian citizens in Belarus set up by Ukrainian and US intelligence
According to the Russian president, the detained citizens were headed for Latin America and the Middle East for "absolutely legal work"
Size of Russia’s backup law enforcement unit set up to aid Belarus ‘reasonable’ — Kremlin
The spokesman expressed confidence that Russia’s readiness to send police units to Belarus would not affect the relations between both nations
There is enough evidence of foreign meddling in Belarus, Moscow says
Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko described foreign intervention in the country as impermissible and promised a resolute rebuff
Press review: Global calls for reforming UNSC getting louder and Libya rocked by protests
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 27
Press review: Turkey’s new gas field to impact Russia and West reacts to Navalny case
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 26
US tones down arms control demands, may have lost time for deal with Russia, says expert
The pundit commented on recent statements by US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea who admitted that "there has been a shift" in the approach of the Trump administration to nuclear talks with Russia
Russia’s upgraded Mi-171Sh Storm to go on serial production in 2022
The aircraft features enhanced protection and displays unique striking capabilities
Charite claims Alzheimer’s remedy ‘toxin’ in Navalny case: Russian doctors demand data
On August 20, a plane carrying Alexei Navanly made an emergency landing in Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight
Russia sets up law enforcement unit on Lukashenko’s request to aid Belarus — Putin
The backup unit will not be used unless the situation gets out of control, according to the Russian president
Belarus mulls over refocusing trade flows from Lithuanian ports
It was reported earlier that the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania placed 118 persons, including the Belarusian president, into the sanctions list for Belarus
Two US armored vehicles pursued Russian patrol convoy in Syria - reconciliation center
Politico daily reported earlier this week, citing its unnamed source in the Pentagon, that four US military servicemen were diagnosed with "mild concussion-like symptoms" after a Russian military vehicle crashed into their patrol vehicle in the northeastern part of Syria
Several journalists apprehended in Minsk, including TASS press photographer Bobylev
Bobylev contacted TASS and disclosed that the police put him on a bus along with other apprehended journalists
Russia to supply weapons, military hardware to Sudan and Laos
"The planned transfer of Russian armaments is aimed at the further development of friendly relations with foreign partners," the Defense Ministry said
Belarusian opposition leader says ready to consider Russia as mediator
"Russia is a country we have friendly and close relations with," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said
Sea Launch to be restored at cost of about $470 mln
Russia's deputy prime minister recalled that before the floating spaceport left its port Long Beach, California, the United States in accordance with its laws removed all equipment from the command ship and the floating platform
Russian cosmonauts face no threat after air leak at orbital outpost
A source earlier told TASS that sensors in the Russian segment of the ISS registered an air leak at the space station
Attackers of Libyan Embassy in Minsk sought to capture it — security advisor
Earlier, the tut.by website reported that about 30 unidentified people with angle grinders climbed over the embassy fence and attempted to enter the building
Putin hopes Russia’s law enforcement units won’t be used in Belarus — Kremlin
On Thursday, Putin said that Moscow had agreed to form a backup law enforcement unit upon Lukashenko’s request
Putin: Mass protests in Belarus must be taken into account
The Russian president pointed out that his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko expressed readiness to look into adoption of a new Constitution, which may provide for new parliamentary and presidential elections
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia in light of Putin’s Crimea visit
Putin travelled to Crimea on August 27 to give permission to open vehicle traffic along the finished sections of the Tavrida Highway and drove on one of them
Russia interested in impartial investigation into Navalny incident, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the issue
Putin opens Tavrida highway in Crimea
Putin has already driven on it
White House says Russia breached de-confliction protocols after incident in Syria
Russian vehicle struck a Coalition Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle causing injuries to the vehicle’s crew, US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott says
COVID-19 will disappear no sooner than summer of 2021, scientist says
According to the scientist, historically all viral pandemics were occurring in three waves
Last Stop: Moscow parts ways with its iconic trolleybuses
Moscow announced that it will be retiring all its trolleybuses and replacing them with regular buses and electric buses
Putin discusses development of Russia-Belarus ties with Security Council
The Russian president called on the security top brass to elaborate approaches to the development of relations with Moscow’s closest partner nations
Russia’s latest Hermes supersonic missile can wipe out any Western tank, designer says
The Hermes anti-tank guided weapon system comprises several reconnaissance and guidance drones that help detect and illuminate the target
Russia considers creating stealth parachute
By now, there are samples of materials for the manufacture of parachute backpacks that will be invisible for night vision devices
Merkel supports completion of Nord Stream 2 project
The German chancellor considers unreasonable to link this economic project to the Navalny case
Research center Vektor may provide first batch of coronavirus vaccine in October
The vaccine is being tested on a group of 100 volunteers, the chief of the center’s zoonotic infections and influenza section Alexander Ryzhikov said
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
The president clarified that his daughter took part in the vaccine trial as a volunteer
Russian defense contractor unveils fifth-generation radio station at Army-2020 forum
Russia has not developed radio stations of this type for over 30 years
Sputnik V vaccine is supplied to medical institutions for Phase 3 of trials
Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund reported that post-registration clinical trials of Sputnik V, the first vaccine against the coronavirus, are planned in five other countries
Russia’s latest helicopter carriers to carry multi-purpose gunships
Overall, Russian helicopter carriers will carry an air group of over 10 heavy helicopters
Russia’s newest anti-drone systems can fight against microdrones
Russia’s concern Avtomatika, an affiliate of Rostec, keeps improving its counter-drone technologies non-stop
Press review: Putin gears up to aid Lukashenko and US-Russian prisoner swap in the works
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 28
Diplomat blasts US sanctions for targeting Russian scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine
The diplomat stated that the sanctions may be an instrument of unfair competition
‘Theater of the absurd’: Kremlin lambasts US sanctions against Russian research institutes
The US Department of Commerce earlier blacklisted the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute and the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as the Moscow State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology
Russian and US top brass discussed recent incident in Syria, says presidential spokesman
US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott said earlier that Russia breached de-confliction protocols
Moscow blasts ‘groundless’ US decision on Russian research institutes
Moscow will ask for clarification from Washington
Processes in Belarus influenced from the outside, Putin says
Russian Defense Ministry works on helicopter support and attack drone
The crewless helicopter will have a tactical range of 20-30 kilometers
Russia expels a senior diplomat at Norwegian embassy
The diplomat must leave Russia in three days, according to the Foreign Ministry
Brussels pushes ahead with its policy of rewriting history of World War II - diplomat
The European Commission’s claim the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was the key factor for the beginning of World War II distorts the historical truth, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia seeks to reopen borders but with caution — Putin
Many foreign leaders note Russia’s achievements in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Russian president
Former Energia space company CEO charged with misappropriation of over $13 million
Three suspects have absconded, according to the judge
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered subs to carry cruise missiles with range of over 4,000 km
The new Kalibr-M cruise missiles will be capable of delivering either conventional high-explosive fragmentation or nuclear warheads to the target, according to a source in the defense industry
Severity of COVID-19 cases may increase in second wave, scientist says
According to the scientist, the novel coronavirus infection is likely to have three waves and it will be possible to return to the accustomed way of living only by the summer 2021
