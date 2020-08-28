Vaccine will help control COVID-19 infection, Health Ministry’s expert says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The domestic Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as well as other similar vaccine preparations being developed in the country will help manage and control this infection. This opinion was voiced to TASS by chief of the epidemiology and evidence-based medicine department of the Sechenov medical university, chief non-resident epidemiologist of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Nikolay Briko.

"[Vaccine] is the sole radical effective instrument capable of stopping the spread of this infection. The measures being undertaken on social distancing, isolation, mask regime, and other restrictions do have an influence but don’t solve the problem completely. The problem can be solved only by the availability of an effective vaccine. This is wonderful, it’s good that such vaccine exists and that it was created in Russia. I am confident that with the help of this vaccine we will manage to control this infection," he said.

The expert noted that he thinks the development of a number of vaccines in the country is a good thing since he is confident that they "will also be in demand."

The scientist added that precisely with the help of inoculation it is possible to create herd immunity necessary to fight the pandemic. He also thinks that various critical remarks on the Russian vaccine, including those from abroad, are a "simple manifestation of competition."