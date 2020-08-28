Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Moscow reaches 210,000

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day another 1,280 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 210,908," she said.

The deputy mayor reiterated that upon discharge, all patients who need to remain under observation receive appropriate recommendations. Moscow residents, who have recovered, have been asked to volunteer to assist the infected or to donate their plasma. People aged 18 to 55 can become blood plasma donors, provided they do not have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, and Hepatitis B and C.