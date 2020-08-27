Russian prosecutor’s office requests Germany's data regarding diagnosis for Navalny

MOSCOW, August 27./TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has requested from Germany data regarding the provisional diagnosis for Russian blogger Alexei Navalny made by Germany’s Charite hospital, Spokesperson Andrei Ivanov told TASS on Thursday.

"The German side has received, in particular, a request to provide Russian agencies with explanations, data and confirmation of the provisional diagnoses that they have voiced, as well as documents regarding medical data and examinations by German specialists both when the Russian national was being airlifted from Russia to Germany and during his stay at the Charite clinic," he said.