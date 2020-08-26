Children's creativity and development on the agenda of '100% Tatarstan' online discussion

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The participants of the intellectual business space "100% Tatarstan", which will start working online on the day of the republic's centenary, will discuss preserving the child's creativity and creating conditions for the development of creative industries in the region, the country's Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova announced at a TASS press conference.

"We will be discussing how to preserve creativity in a person, in a child throughout their development, their growth as a person, including by means of culture. Kindergartens and schools directors will be invited to join our discussions," she said.

Ayupova noted that one of the topics for discussion will be creating conditions for the development of creative industries in the region, in particular, what needs to be done to keep talented, creative young people in the country.

"This will be the next block, and I think that hearing the opinion of young people, what is valuable for them in the cultural code and how they are going to educate, preserve and broadcast [it] in future generations, their children, is also a topic for panel discussions, I think [it] will generate a lot of interest," she said.

According to the minister, within the framework of these platforms it is also proposed to discuss the civilizational aspects of culture and its role in the development of human capital. Another topic will be the promotion of local cultural brands, which, in particular, allow preserving cultural diversity, as well as making the life of society brighter and more interesting, she said.

On the day of republic's centenary, the authorities of Tatarstan will launch online an intelligent business space and communication platform for cooperation with partners and experts "100% Tatarstan". From August 30 to September 10, it is planned to hold panel discussions, master classes and lectures on the platform on the areas and industries in which the republic has achieved success and has experience. TASS is the event's general information partner.