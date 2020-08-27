Russia reports 4,711 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.5% for 12 days in a row.

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 4,711 in the past 24 hours reaching 975,576, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Moscow, the Moscow Region and Chechnya (0.2%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, the Kamchatka Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Kabardino-Balkaria, the Bryansk, Tambov, Smolensk, Tula, Omsk and Lipetsk regions (0.3%).

Another 637 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 184 in St. Petersburg, 148 in the Moscow Region, 134 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 128 in the Rostov Region.

A total of 166,211 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.