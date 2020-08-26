Russian embassy to provide necessary help to Russian citizen Kriuchkov arrested in US

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United States will soon contact Russian national Egor Kriuchkov who was recently arrested in Los Angeles, California for conspiracy to commit a cyber crime. He will be provided with all the necessary consular and legal assistance, the embassy told TASS.

"The embassy is aware of what happened. We will soon contact the Russian to study the details of the problem. He will be provided with the necessary consular and legal cooperation," the embassy underlined.

Russian citizen Egor Kriuchkov was arrested in Los Angeles, California for alleged conspiracy to commit a cyber crime, the US Justice Department noted in a statement Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Russian, 27, between July 15 and August 22, conspired with associates to recruit an employee of an unnamed US company in Nevada to introduce malware with their help, which was supposed to grant the Russian and associates unobstructed access to the company’s systems. According to the US authorities, Kriuchkov was allegedly plotting to extract databases of the company for extortion purposes.

The Justice Department noted that the Russian had allegedly offered $1 million to join the criminal scheme. A few days ago, he was contacted by FBI representatives and later decided to leave Nevada for Los Angeles to flee the country. On August 22, he was arrested in the city and made his initial appearance in federal court. He is facing a charge of conspiracy to deliberately harm a protected computer.