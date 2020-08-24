Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,750, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,753.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly improved. By today, Moscow has reported 257,749 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 625 during the past day. As many as 205,649 patients have recovered, including 863 in the past day. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

To date, 961,493 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 773,095 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,448 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.