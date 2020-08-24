Russian Vektor Center says its anti-COVID vaccine proved efficiency in preclinical tests

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Russian sanitary regulator has proved its high efficiency during preclinical trials, Rinat Maksyutov, the center’s director, said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta that came out on Monday.

"The Vektor Center’s unique peptide-based vaccine has demonstrated high efficiency during preclinical tests and is now undergoing clinical trials," he said, adding that the center had referred two interim reports about the results of the first stage of trials to the health ministry.

According to Maksyutov, all participants in the trials feel well. "The first volunteer was inoculated for the second time and left the hospital 21 days later. Now we are monitoring his condition in the outpatient regime. He will visit the hospital in three, six and nine months," he said.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Friday the vaccine’s clinical tests would be over in September. It is planned to register the vaccine in October 2020 and begin mass production in November.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines. The Russian health ministry on August 15 announced the launch of the vaccine production.