Geologists analyze soil contamination around Norilsk

The scientists drill wells in the ground and in bottoms of lakes to see how the contamination has developed.

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A team of geologists, participating in the Big Norilsk Expedition, organized by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch, studies soil contamination around Norilsk, the Sobolev Institute of Geology and Mineralogy’s Director Nikolai Kruk told TASS on Friday.

“Tests of the samples from drilled soils and sediments will show the current contamination and we will understand how the contamination has changed in years,” he said. “Additionally, we shall measure the natural geo-chemical background in the area when we examine the layers, which had formed before the plant began working there.”

According to the expert, the research is very important, since the ore bodies’ edges are close to the surface and over the geology history, including recent centuries, they have degraded gradually, releasing metals and sulfur into the environment.

“We will examine thoroughly the samples, will use the isotope analysis to date them and to identify ages of different layers,” the scientist said. “We will learn the speed of sediment formation and thus will see the dynamics of growing concentrations of metals in the soil and sediments, namely we will understand which part of them has accumulated there over the time Nornickel has been working in the area, and which part originates from the Soviet period of developing the Norilsk District’s deposits.”

Within 3-4 days, the field team will drill wells ashore to get samples of soil deposits. After that, it will make drilling in Lakes Pyasino and Melkoye, the institute’s director said. This drilling is made of pontoons right through the water layer and, in addition to high skills, it requires favorable conditions – practically still water and air, as the drilling equipment may act up in bad weather.

“We plan to have three “long” core samples, more than two meters each, which will show the layers, gained over a few centuries,” he said. “From three water reservoirs, the team will take 10-15 cores of under one meter, which show layers of sediments formed within the recent century.”

About expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time in recent years has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points are watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya, and Lake Pyasino. The expedition’s term is five months – from July to November. Before end of August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch will collect samples of soils, plants and sediments, and then will make tests at labs. First results may be expected in November-December, 2020.