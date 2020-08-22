Plane carrying Navalny from Omsk lands in Germany

BERLIN, August 22. /TASS/. A plane that departed early on Saturday from Omsk carrying blogger Alexei Navalny and German doctors has landed in Berlin, according to Flightradar portal.

The plane took off from the airport in Omsk at 07:59 (04:59 Moscow Time) and landed at Tegel airport at 08:47 (09:47 Moscow Time).

Initially, doctors were against transporting Navalny, who is in a coma, over his unstable condition. On Friday evening, doctors said the patient’s condition had stabilized.

Upon the relatives’ request, a decision was made to transfer Navalny from the Omsk hospital to a German clinic. On Friday, a plane was sent for Navlany from Nuremberg to Omsk. The flight was arranged by Cinema for Peace human rights foundation.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny’s plane, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, had made an emergency landing in Omsk, because Navalny suddenly felt unwell. The blogger was hospitalized, he is currently in a coma and was put on a ventilator.