Russia conducts over 34 mln COVID-19 tests, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian specialists have carried out more than 34 mln tests for the novel coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Saturday.

"More than 34.1 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported. Over the past day 316,000 tests were carried out.

According to the watchdog, some 220,288 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.

To date, 946,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 761,330 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,189 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.