Ambulance has taken Alexei Navalny from Omsk hospital to airport

OMSK, August 22. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny has been taken from a hospital in Omsk to the airport by an ambulance car, a TASS correspondent reported. Navalny will continue his treatment at the Charite Clinic in Berlin.

According to the doctors of the hospital, where the blogger stayed since Thursday, his condition stabilized, and by the request of his relatives it was decided to transfer him from the Omsk hospital to the German clinic.

A plane from Nuremberg for the transportation of Navalny to Germany landed at the Omsk airport on Friday. However, the doctors of the Omsk hospital did not find it necessary to transport the blogger to Germany, since he could continue treatment in Omsk

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh disclosed that Navalny’s plane, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, conducted an emergency landing in Omsk, because Navalny suddenly felt bad. The blogger was hospitalized, he is currently in coma. According to earlier report, he was put on a ventilator.

Earlier, after a case conference held with the participation of physicians from Germany who arrived in Omsk on Friday afternoon, it was decided to leave Navalny in the hospital until his condition stabilized.