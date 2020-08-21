This week in photos: Bashkiria protests, California fires and a party at Wuhan Water Park

Protests against mining limestone at Kushtau shihan in Bashkiria, California wildfires, and a party at Wuhan Water Park are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
People taking part in a protest against the Bashkir Soda Company plans to continue mining limestone at Kushtau, one of the four shihans in Bashkiria, August 16. The Bashkortostan Shihans are the remnants of reefs of ancient seas. They are very different from the surrounding steppe landscapes. It’s a sacred place for local residents© Vadim Braidov/TASS
Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, USA, August 19, 2020. The highway was closed in both directions shortly afterward. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a heat wave continues in California© AP Photo/Noah Berger
Members of Spanish company Voala performing the show 'Voala Station' at the official opening of the International Festival of New Circus and Theatre Letni Letna in Prague, Czech Republic, August 18. The Letni Letna Festival presents the best of domestic and foreign new circus, theater, music and visual arts, and runs from 18 to 25 August 2020© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
People partying in overcrowded pool at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wuhan, China, August 15© REUTERS/Stringer
US President Donald Trump holding a pizza during a visit to Arcaro and Genell restaurant after speaking at a campaign event in Old Forge, USA, August 20© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Men wearing armour during the 20th Genoa Helmet international knight festival held at Crimea's ancient Genoese fortress and attracting historical re-enactors and medieval military artists from the CIS countries and Eastern Europe, Sudak, Crimea, August 16© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Workers making last preparations before unveiling of the first 3D printed house floating on Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, August 18. Experimental house named Prvok is made of 17 tons of special mix of concrete with 22 hours of printing© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Artists performing at the 2020 Interregional Street Theatre Festival in the town of Suzdal, Russia, August 15© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Fishermen of the Tarkhankut-Region fish processing pull a fishing net after catching mullet on Cape Tarkhankut in the Black Sea, Crimea, August 19© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko showing the V-signs during a rally of his supporters at the Independence Square, Minsk, August 16© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Belarusian opposition supporters showing phones lights and waving an old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in front of the government building at the Independence Square, Minsk, Belarus, August 19© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
