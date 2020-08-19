Hainan to host national culture week in November

HAIKOU, August 20. /TASS/. China's Hainan will host the International Culture Week dedicated to brocade and embroidery in national styles from around the world in November, reported Xinhua.

A series of events will take place in Haikou on November 19-22, including three art exhibitions and an international brocade competition in the style of Hainan's Li people. The brocade produced by this small nation belongs to the intangible cultural heritage. Craftspeople from other countries are also expected to present their own works in the style of the Li people. The organizers have already started accepting applications from future participants last Tuesday.

The art exhibition will feature samples of brocade and embroidery in national styles from Thailand, India, Malaysia, and other regions from the One Belt One Road states .

All of these initiatives will promote Hainan's cultural exchanges with other countries from around the world, according to the Provincial Bureau for Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports.