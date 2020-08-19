Moscow documents 11 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 11 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Wednesday.

"11 patients have died in Moscow, all of them have been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus," the crisis center stated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,698 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Moscow, according to the center.

The situation with the novel coronavirus in Moscow, which was the most difficult in Russia, has improved significantly according to official statistics. In total, 254,448 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Moscow, including 691 in the past 24 hours. A total of 200,359 people have recovered. The number of recovered persons in the past 24 hours has surpassed the number of new infections, reaching 1,242. Moscow is holding a voluntary and free COVID-19 testing campaign among its residents.