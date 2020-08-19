One detained at 11th rally near Belarus embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Police officers have detained one person near the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, where people dissatisfied with the results of the recent presidential election have gathered for the 11th day in a row on Wednesday, TASS reports from the site.
Witnesses told TASS that the detainee is an activist of Moscow’s ‘Indefinite Protest’.
People are now gathering at the site, there are now around 100 people there, holding a white stripe and flowers.
Meanwhile, supporters of the current authorities in Belarus also came out today. Two women are giving out read and green flags of the country. When asked what organization they represent, they said that they are independent activists.
Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as demonstrators reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection. In the first days of unrest, the rallies were coupled with clashes between demonstrators and police officers. According to the national interior ministry, more than 6,000 people were detained, while dozens of police officers and protesters were wounded.
Official results of the Central Election Commission show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with 80.1% of the votes, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 10.12%