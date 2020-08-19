One detained at 11th rally near Belarus embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Police officers have detained one person near the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, where people dissatisfied with the results of the recent presidential election have gathered for the 11th day in a row on Wednesday, TASS reports from the site.

Witnesses told TASS that the detainee is an activist of Moscow’s ‘Indefinite Protest’.

People are now gathering at the site, there are now around 100 people there, holding a white stripe and flowers.

Meanwhile, supporters of the current authorities in Belarus also came out today. Two women are giving out read and green flags of the country. When asked what organization they represent, they said that they are independent activists.