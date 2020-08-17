Defense Ministry’s plane evacuates 26 Russian children from Syria

MOSCOW REGION, August 18. /TASS/. A plane of the Russian Defense Ministry has evacuated 26 Russian children from Syria, the press service of Russian children’s rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova told reporters.

The plane successfully landed at Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region on Tuesday. This was the first evacuation flight of the Russian Defense Ministry after a pause amid the anti-coronavirus restrictions.

"With the assistance of the Russian president’s commissioner 26 Russian children, who were in orphanages in Damascus, were brought back home," the press service said.

During the flight, the children were accompanied by doctors and all medical recommendations were observed at all stages of the evacuation. The children will be sent to an observation center in the Moscow Region and will be handed over to their relatives after the quarantine measures.

Earlier, Kuznetsova said 122 Russian children would be evacuated from Syria by four flights.