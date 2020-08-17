Belarusian opposition reveals makeup of Coordination Council for power transfer

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Belarusian opposition has published Monday the preliminary composition of the so-called Coordination Council for transfer of power, Olga Kovalkova, authorized representative of former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, presented it on her Facebook page.

The list currently contains 36 names, including author and Nobel Prize laureate Svetlana Alexievich, chair of Vesna human rights center Ales Belyatsky, representatives of election campaign staff of Tikhanovskaya and Viktor Babariko as well as reporters, businessmen and public figures of Belarus. According to Kovalkova, the list is not finalized, it will be expanded.