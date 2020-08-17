Belarusian opposition reveals makeup of Coordination Council for power transfer

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Belarusian opposition has published Monday the preliminary composition of the so-called Coordination Council for transfer of power, Olga Kovalkova, authorized representative of former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, presented it on her Facebook page.
The list currently contains 36 names, including author and Nobel Prize laureate Svetlana Alexievich, chair of Vesna human rights center Ales Belyatsky, representatives of election campaign staff of Tikhanovskaya and Viktor Babariko as well as reporters, businessmen and public figures of Belarus. According to Kovalkova, the list is not finalized, it will be expanded.
On Saturday, lawyer for Tikhanovskaya’s united campaign staff Maxim Znak reported that the opposition was launching creation of the council. "We began receiving submissions to include the most reputable people in Belarus to the council," he noted. "We have received more than 100 such applications. Offers will be reviewed over the weekend, we are planning to make a joint decision Monday."
According to him, the council does not set any political goals. "We only discuss laying down safe conditions for transfer of power, we want to outline the process that the Belarusian society strives for. It showed it.".