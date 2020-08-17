Belarusian hospitals treating 158 injured in clashes with police

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. In Belarus, 158 people who were injured in clashes between protesters and the police remain in hospitals, acting Health Minister Vladimir Karanik told reporters Friday.
"There are 158 people in hospitals now," he said.
The acting health minister clarified that three patients have severe injuries. "The others are in stable and not critical condition," he added.
Belarus has been engulfed by mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as people reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection. In the first days of unrest, the rallies were coupled with clashes between demonstrators and police officers. According to the national interior ministry, more than 6,000 people were detained, while dozens of police officers and protesters were wounded.
Official results of the Central Election Commission show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with 80.1% of the votes, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 10.12%