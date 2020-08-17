Belarus TV and Radio Company staff say over 200 people are on strike

"Over 200 people have already joined our demands. They are striking at their workplaces," one of them said. Two other colleagues have confirmed this.

MINSK, August 17./TASS/. Employees of the National State TV and Radio Company of Belarus have told people who had got together at the building of the media company that more than 200 people were already taking part in a strike, TASS reports from the site.

According to them, the management of the television and radio broadcasting company had not supported the strike.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. His main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came in second with 10.12%.

After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and the police. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.